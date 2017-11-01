OBITUARY: Michael Leon “Little Mike” Williams

Michael Leon “Little Mike” Williams, age 57 passed away October 29, 2017 in his home due to house fire in College Grove, Tennessee.

Mike was employed with Cordage Paper Co. for more than 30 years. He was into all sports and was an avid softball player. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Josephine Williams. Survived by his brothers, Randy

(Jackie) Williams and Ricky Williams; half-sister, Betty Spain; girlfriend, Carla Beerman and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, with visitation two hours prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064. 615-794- 2289

