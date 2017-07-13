OBITUARY: Mildred Virginia Ervin “Millie” Roberson

Mildred Virginia Ervin “Millie” Roberson, age 79 of College Grove, Tenn., passed away July 12, 2017.

Millie had a Church of Christ upbringing and has attended Ash Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church since her marriage. Family and friends were Millie’s love and joy. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking, home decorating and making costume jewelry. She loved making holidays extra special for her family. She and her husband loved to dance and they traveled to various bluegrass festivals. She was an active member of the College Grove Fifty Forward.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Cecil and Clara Mai Anderson Ervin; sister, Becky Tindell; brothers, Robert Cecil Ervin, Jr. and Aubrey Gene Ervin. Survived by: husband of 60 years, Herbert Lee Roberson; son, Howard Keith (Donna) Roberson; daughter, Lisa Lea Roberson (Tom) Taylor; grandchildren, Crystal Roberson, Angie (Nathan) Williams and Caleb Taylor; great grandchildren, Lane, Lacey and Luke Williams; sisters, Margaret Henson, Arlene Hickman, Linda (Dale) Tindell, Betty (Calvin) Sharp, Jean (Johnny) Woodside and Jeanette (Clyde) Crutcher.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and Bro. James Miller officiating. Interment will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of College Grove Fifty Forward. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

