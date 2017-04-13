OBITUARY: Myrtle Frances Lampley

Myrtle Frances (Childress) Lampley passed peacefully at her home on April 10, 2017. Mrs. Lampley was born February 20, 1924 to Livie and Joanna (Marlin) Childress in Williamson County, Tennessee. She was married to Wallace Leo Lampley on September 6, 1940.

She is preceded in death by her parents Livie and Joanna, her husband Wallace, sisters Louise Childress, Elise (Dick) Jackson, Thelma (George) King, Sammie (James) Golden, Mary (Thomas) Bagsby and brothers Livie Jr (Bettie) Childress, Edward (Mary) Childress, and brother-in-law William White.

Mrs. Lampley is survived by her daughter Faye (Randall) Wyatt of Mount Pleasant, sons Leo Lampley of Franklin and Don (Carole) Lampley of Cumming, Georgia, 5 grandchildren (Randy (Carolyn) Wyatt of McKinney, Texas, Laura (Greg) Robson of Springhill, Kris Lampley of Roswell, Georgia, Erin (Matt) Wood of Cumming, Georgia, and Jessica (Matt) Menerey of Woodstock, Georgia), and 9 great grandchildren (Parker, Abby, and Maddie Wyatt, Wyatt Irwin, Elizabeth and Lindsey Wood, and Katelyn, Kinleigh, and Kelsey Menerey). Mrs. Lampley is also survived by her sister Margaret White of Franklin and brother Dorris (Mary Louise) Childress of Franklin.

Mrs. Lampley was a member of the Church of Christ. She worked for many years as a nurse at the Dan German Hospital and later did private duty nursing for elderly patients.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 15, 2017 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a celebration of Myrtle’s life will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Jim Taylor officiating.

Pall Bearers: Kris Lampley, Randy Wyatt, Wyatt Irwin, Matt Menerey, Matt Wood, Greg Robson, Tandy King and Jimmy King.