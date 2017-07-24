OBITUARY: Nathaniel Aleczander Gasc-Lewis

Nathaniel Aleczander Gasc-Lewis passed away on July 16, 2017 in a tragic

accident along with his puppy Ares.

He began life as Natalie Annette Gasc, born to Ana J. Puello and Pablo J. Gasc on March 30, 1994. He became Nathaniel on Feb. 23, 2017, when he legally adopted Morris and Lisa Lewis as his parents. Nate attended Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, Tenn., Clarksville High School, and he graduated in 2012 from Maplewood High School in Nashville, Tenn. After his return from living

in Oregon for several years, he settled in Columbia, Tenn., in 2016 where

he worked at Walmart and most recently at Lowe’s.

Nate is survived by his birth parents Ana and Pablo and his adoptive parents Morris and Lisa, all of whom are grieving for their precious child they shared. He leaves behind 7 sisters Nicole, Rebekah, Erin, Maritza, Elizabeth, Annaliese, and Evelyn, 3 brothers John, James, and Jose Tomas, and nephew Thomas. He also leaves behind his girlfriend Shelby, and his beloved son Gabriel, as well as Gabriel’s mother, Mariah.

Funeral service and burial were on July 23, 2017.

Contributions may be made to the Nathaniel Gasc-Lewis’s Memorial fund on Go Fund Me or to your local animal shelter in lieu of flowers.