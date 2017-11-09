OBITUARY: Nathaniel Bryce “Nate” Durham

Nathaniel Bryce “Nate” Durham, age 20, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Nov. 6, 2017.

He was a landscaper who loved working with plants. He was active in sports throughout his life, and his passion was playing football while attending Summit High School. His infectious laugh and smile will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Adriane Durham; father, Jay Simmons; grandparents, Dwight and Deborah Chustz, Ken Durham, Audrey Simmons and Willie Simmons; great grandparent, Martha K. Henderson; brothers, Kenyon and Karsen Simmons, and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at Church of the Nativity, Father John Kirk, Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Active pallbearers will be Brian Tyrrell, Jared Martin, Brock Peterson, Dennis Peterson, Chad Chustz, and Justin Durham. Honorary pallbearers will be Reece Peterson and Brandon Harrison. Memorials may be made to the Summit High School Football program. Visitation will also be 6-8 p.m. on Friday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, (931) 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com