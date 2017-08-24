OBITUARY: Netta Mae Drummond

Netta Mae Drummond, age 86 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Aug. 22,

2017.

She was born in Dutch Neck, N.J. to the late Adelard Joseph Beaulieu and Olive

Pearl Davison Beaulieu. She raised her family in Grover’s Mill, N.J. before

eventually moving to Tennessee in 1995. She loved her family more than

anything. She also loved helping people and was very personable and friendly.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alexander Boyd Drummond, Sr.

and brothers, John, William and Adelard Beaulieu. She leaves behind her son,

Alexander Boyd Drummond, Jr. (Marie) of Moorestown, N.J.; daughters,

Heather Lynn Demkowicz (John) of Canton, Ga. and Beth Ann Drummond of

Primm Springs, Tenn.; siblings, Russell Beaulieu (Barbara) and Edith Fahr;

grandchildren, Alison and Emily Drummond; several other loving family

members.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Leipers Fork Cemetery. Memorial

contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

