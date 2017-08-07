OBITUARY: Norma Ruth Callas Dodson

Norma Ruth Callas Dodson passed away on Aug. 5, 2017, at the age of 77 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

A loved wife, mother, teacher and friend, Norma was an educator for more than 40 years. Her passion for young children shone brightly to all who knew her, and she left an indelible mark on both her students and teaching colleagues. After retiring from Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Norma devoted herself to helping educate children in Cambodia.

Norma is preceded in death by son, Stephen Callas Dodson; parents, Evangelos James “Van” Callas and Ernestine Bowyer Callas; siblings, Katherine Callas Wilson, Mary Helen Callas Maxwell and Paul Evangelos Callas. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Andy; children Mark (Toya) and Melissa Gogel (Mike); grandchildren, Stephen (Kirsten), Carrie, Evan and Christopher; daughter-in-law, Pat Hood Dodson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma celebrated anything and everything in life with a hot fudge sundae, a tradition started by her mother when she was a young girl. Nothing would make Norma happier than for her friends and family to honor her life by eating a sundae.

There will be a visitation at Brentwood Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, on Tuesday, August 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dr. Michael Glenn will conduct a celebration of life service at Brentwood Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freedom’s Promise so that books can be sent to school children in Cambodia. The family encourages any act of kindness in Norma’s memory to help those in need.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center and Alive Hospice for the care and compassion Norma received as she transitioned from her earthly life to her heavenly one.

Norma leaves this final thought from Psalm 118:24, “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad it.” An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775