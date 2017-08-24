OBITUARY: O. Elizabeth King Raines

O. Elizabeth King Raines, age 78 of Fairview, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 23, 2017.

She was born in Williamson County, Tenn., to the late Edward Mangrum and Gladys Tidwell Mangrum. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Burns, TN. She loved her family very much and was a kind person with a Christian heart. She also enjoyed cooking and put her heart into everything that she was doing. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her first husband of 48 years, J.T. King. She leaves

behind her husband, Thomas Raines; son, Ed (Jennifer) King; brother, Kinley

(Brenice) Mangrum; sisters, Carolyn (John) Lamay and Thelma (Terry)

Forrest; granddaughter, Kelli King; step-children, Wayne Raines, Jimmy

(Shannon) Raines, Debbie Flowers and Linda (Kenny) Solomon.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, at Williamson

Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, 4-

8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service Saturday. Burial will be in

the Hudgins Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers are James King, O.N. King and

Linda King Claiborne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church, 910 Faith Rd, Burns, TN 37055.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com