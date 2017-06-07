OBITUARY: Oleta June Hazlip

Oleta June Hazlip of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

She was born on June 1, 1933, as a Hulsey, to Orbra and Bertha Hulsey and shared her parents with six older brothers. Oleta attended Central State College and married Bill Hazlip on May 29, 1954, near the end of his term of service in the navy during the Korean War. She raised three children, primarily in Pauls Valley, Okla., and Pratt, Kan., where she worked for the Kansas State Social Rehabilitation Service and also worked as assistant to the Pratt County Junior College Athletic Director. Oleta’s warm and outgoing nature also served her well as a Mary Kay representative. Oleta and husband Bill, spent their retirement in Oilton and Guthrie, Oklahoma, later moving to Spring Hill, Tenn., to be close to their d0aughters and their families. Oleta spent her last several years dedicated to lovingly giving care to her husband while he battled Parkinson’s disease until his death last December. Her loving sacrifice to his care has been an inspiration.

Oleta is survived by her brother Orin of Pampa, Tex., son Mike, daughter Terre and husband Larry, and daughter Kim and husband Mike, her 11 grandchildren, Arie, Kyle, Clay, Tim, Brooke, Jarrett, Russell, Tyler, Jonathan, Tracie, Anna and 14 great grandchildren.

Oleta enjoyed bridge and sporting events, and was an avid Oklahoma University sports fan along with her husband Bill. While a Christian for many years, she grew in her faith and at the time of her death she was a fully devoted follower of Christ. She attended Grace Chapel near her home in Thompson’s Station, Tenn., where a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, with a reception immediately following. Another memorial service will be held at at 11 a.m. on June 15, 2017, at the First Christian Church in Cleveland, Okla.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Cleveland, Okla.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

www.williamsonmemorial.com