OBITUARY: Oscar White, Jr.

Oscar White, Jr. age 76 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away April 10, 2017.

Mr. White was retired from CSX Railroad.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Fairy White, and eight siblings. Survived by wife of 55 years, Jewell Snell White; sons, Todd White and Shea (Diane) White; daughter, Kim (Jack) Goins; granddaughter, Jillian Hope Goins; great-grandchildren, Kai and Maya, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his many golfing buddies. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com