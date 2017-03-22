OBITUARY: Pamela Ann Masters Stevenson

Pamela Ann Masters Stevenson, age 66 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 19, 2017.

She received her BS Degree from the University of Tennessee and was a school teacher for 19 years. Later she became a real estate agent and worked in realty for more than 21 years, spending most of her career with Bob Parks Realty.

She was preceded in death by father, Herman Masters; brother, Ronald Stephen Masters; grandparents, Jonah and Lottie Seals, Millard and Merta Masters; sister in law, Kathleen Stevenson; father in law and mother in law, Willis and Irene Stevenson. Survived by sons, Matthew Thomas Stevenson and Andrew Keaton Stevenson, both of Franklin, Tenn.; mother, Josephine Seals Masters; brother, Phillip Dale Masters; sisters, Sarah Judith (Don) Heady all of Sparta, TN and Phyllis Gale (David) Allen of Rising Fawn, Ga.; sister in law, Alice Ann (Rogers) King of Marietta Ga. and special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ryan Bennett, Don McKee and Danny Anderson officiating. Entombment will at Old Zion Cemetery in Sparta,Tenn. Active pallbearers will be Bill Beuerlien, David Allen, Donnie Heady, Zac Wolfe, Corbin Caruthers and Matt Wombacher. Honorary pallbearers will be Realtors at Bob Parks Realty. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or Heritage Foundation of Franklin and Williamson County. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.