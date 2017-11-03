OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Murdoch

Patricia Ann Murdoch, age 85, of Fairview, Tennessee, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Mrs. Murdoch was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Roy Murdoch, by her sister Jane Holtz of Gallatin, Tennessee, her brother George Roslund of Lockport, New York. and her parents George and Mildred Frears Roslund of Buffalo, New York. She is survived by her 4 children, Craig (Diane) Murdoch of Flintville, Tennessee, Kim (Neil) Smith of Franklin, Tennessee, Scott (Elisha) Murdoch of Russellville, Arkansas, and Shari Johnson (Gary Breedlove) of Burns, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Mrs. Murdoch was also survived by her sister-in- law Sandra Roslund of Lockport, New York, and brother-in- law, Richard Holtz of Gallatin, Tennessee, cherished nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Mrs. Murdoch served as School Secretary for many years at St. Henry’s, and later worked as Administrative Assistant for State

Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company, retiring in 1994. She earned a degree from Belmont College at age 54 while working fulltime. She was a volunteer tutor with the adult literacy program and Friends Learning In Pairs. She faithfully delivered Meals on Wheels until age 81, and served at Brentwood, Epworth, Christ, and Westview United Methodist Churches. Mrs. Murdoch had a deep love for her neighbors in the Brentwood, Arno, and Fairview communities, and cherished her friends of all ages and many walks of life. Pat was an accomplished seamstress, cross stitch artist, and avid reader. She loved her family deeply. She faithfully and even joyfully cared for her husband for

21 years after his devastating stroke. After Roy’s passing in 2010 she continued to face life with uncommon courage and a contagious positive attitude, sharing home baked treats, her trademark Hallmark cards, and joy of life with family, friends, and neighbors. The family is especially grateful for her church family, Hidden Lake neighbors, the staff of the Lodge at Natchez Trace, and wonderful caregivers from Alive Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Pastor Tom Pierce officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jason Murdoch, George Murdoch, Jason Smith, Tim Roche, Jr., Ryan Connelly and Todd White. Fellowship meal to follow the service at Westview United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com