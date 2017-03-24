OBITUARY: Patricia Mary Zeber

Patricia Mary Zeber, age 81, of Franklin, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2017.

Patricia was born in Pittsburgh, Penn., daughter to the late Ernest and Julia Weaver.

Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Frank Zeber, Jr.; children Jeffrey (Ruth) Zeber and Daria (Gary) Dunn; grandchildren Ewing Dwight (Kayce) Bagsby, Jr., Christopher Bagsby, Jillian Zeber, Kate Zeber, Benjamin (Michelle) Dunn, and Cierra Berg; great grandchildren Hunter, Ella, Lily, Easton, and Everlee Bagsby.

A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Father Joe McMahon officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

615-794- 2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com