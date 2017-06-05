OBITUARY: Patricia Street Klar Gilliam Duncan

Patricia Street Klar Gilliam Duncan, age 74, of Huntsville, Ala., went to be with the Lord on June 2, 2017 at her home.

Born in St. Clair Shores, Mich., to the late Lemon and Mattie Culberson Street. She moved at an early age to Williamson County, Tenn. She was a member of the Women’s Army Corps and she worked at the Pentagon while she was serving. She was dedicated to her family and always helped others, she enjoyed antiquing and gardening. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was preceded in death by husbands Howard Gilliam and Carroll Klar, and six siblings. Survived by husband, Noah Duncan; sons, Toby Klar, Gabriel (Katherine) Klar; step-children, Stan & Matt Duncan and Daphne Teague; brothers, Bobby (Sylvia) Street, Gene (Maidlin Prince) Street; sisters, Betty Street, Frances (Leon) Starr; grandchildren, Anne Klar, Victoria, Anastashia and Estrella King.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

