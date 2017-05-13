OBITUARY: Patrick Alexander Sturdivant

Patrick Alexander Sturdivant, age 44 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away May 10, 2017.

He was a Sales Manager with Unified Commerce.

Mr. Sturdivant is survived by his mother, Dagne Roxanne Thompson of Gaston, Ore.; father, Tim Dee (Toreen) Sturdivant of Salt Lake City, Utah; brothers, Eldon Jay (Mandy Sires) Thompson of Irvine, Calif., Jared Timothy Thompson of Santa Clarita, Calif., Neil Robert (Meredith Gauck) Thompson of Fullerton, Calif., and William James Thompson (William Taylor) Sturdivant of Whitefish, Mont., and several other loving family members and friends in the community.

Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tony VanBrackle, Dustin VanBrackle, Noah Clickner, Michael Scheer, Tom Demalon and Frederic Ballut. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

