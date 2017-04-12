OBITUARY: Paul Butler Pratt

Paul Butler Pratt, age 73 of Chapel Hill, Tenn., passed away April 11, 2017.

Mr. Pratt was a retired supervisor with Georgia Boot with more than 30 years service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Compton Pratt; brothers, Edward Pratt and Roy Pratt. Survived by: Paul Jr. (Sherry Ann) Pratt, James (Sherry L.) Pratt and Tim (Ericka) Pratt; daughters, Lynne (Edward) Mason and Cassie Stewart; brothers, J.W. (Doris) McKinney, Thomas Pratt, Morris (Sandy) Pratt, Lee (Alice) Pratt and David (June) Pratt; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor officiating. Interment is at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Edward Mason, J.R. Pratt, John Paul Pratt, James Anderson, Tristan Taylor and Donald Smith.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday and 11-3 p.m. Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME.