OBITUARY: Paul Hennis

Paul Hennis, age 91 of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away June 14, 2017.

Born in Coffeyville, Kan., to the late Jack and Anna Mitchell Hennis. Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II.

Preceded in death by his brothers, Bill Hennis, Jack Hennis and Richard Hennis; sister, Winifred Walters; mother in-law, Mary Ellen Lynch and son in-law, John Mongrain.

Survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy Hennis of Brentwood, Tenn.; daughters, Paula (Bob Clinard) Joyner-Clinard of Hermitage, Tenn., and Rebecca Mongrain of Kingston Springs, Tenn.; grandchildren, Richard Paul (Raquel) Joyner, Jacob John Mongrain, Matthew Evan Clinard and Jessica June Mongrain.

Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

