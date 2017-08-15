OBITUARY: Pearlie Louise Beard

Pearlie Louise Beard, age 81 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away Aug. 14, 2017.

Beard was born in the Bethesda Community and a member of New Life Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Thomas Beard and brother, Wesley Anderson. Survived by daughters, Linda Roberson and Lois Weakley; grandchildren, Rodney Mannion, Roger (Dottie) Baker and Sherry Sullivan; great grandchildren, Trina Yovonne Baker, Michael Robert Baker and Lillie Jane Baker; brothers, Clifton and Robert Anderson; and sister, Sara Yarbrough.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 at Spring Hill Memorial with visitation from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jim Taylor officiating. Interment, Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pearlie Beard Memorial Fund.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486-0059

www.springhill-memorial.com