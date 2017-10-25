OBITUARY: Peter Alexander von Chrustschoff

Peter Alexander von Chrustschoff, age 90, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Oct. 24, 2017.

He was born in Kaiserslauten, Germany, to the late Sergius and Bertha Bluemich von Chrustschoff. He also was preceded in death by his sister, Ingeborg von Chrustschoff von Weber (Ulrich) and grandson, Maxim Crawford. He leaves behind his wife, Lois A. von Chrustschoff; daughters, Barbara (Mauro) DiFazio and Doris (Bob) Crawford; step-children, Angela (Raymond) Rauchenberger, Sherry Johnson, Timothy (June) Waugh and Billy Waugh, Jr.; grandchildren, Steven (Tresanna) Tacia, Rob DiFazio, Michelle Crawford and Yuri Crawford; great grandson, Chance Tacia.

Peter was an electrical engineer and retired from Ford Motor Company in

Michigan after 30 years of service. His hobby was Ham Radio. His “Ham” call sign was W8US. He started a “Ham” club called “The Sauerkraut Club” with 60 members from across the nation.

A memorial service will be held beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2640 Buckner Rd., Thompson’s Station, TN. Pastor Curt Hoover officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Faith Lutheran Church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION

SERVICES 615-794- 2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com