OBITUARY: Phillip Charles Duncan

Phillip Charles Duncan, age 64 of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away June 9, 2017.

Duncan retired after 36 years with General Motors.

He is preceded in death by parents, Charles Blaine and Pauline Crawford Pettus Duncan. Survived by: wife, Linda Duncan; son, Phillip Brent (Monique) Duncan; daughter, Tamala (Scott) Bell; grandchildren, Aiden and Evan Bell, Kierlin and Rio Duncan; brothers, Robert (Ruth) Duncan and Douglas (Lisa) Duncan; sister, Helen Page.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to The Lungevity Foundation and Alive Hospice. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com