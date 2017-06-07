OBITUARY: Phyllis Mable Pulaski

Phyllis Mable Pulaski, age 86 of Spring Hill, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Phyllis was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., on January 10, 1931, daughter to the late Phillip Longstreet and Gertie Billock. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Pulaski; two sons, Steven and Michael; and one sister, Loraine Kline.

Survivors include her loving children, Lynda (Mark) Garner, Catherine (Roger) Schutter, Lori Pulaski, David (Gail) Pulaski, Stacey (Mark) Obermeyer, Scott (Heather) Pulaski; brothers, Roger Billock, Roger Longstreet and Ronald Longstreet; sisters, Sharron Ferris, Marilyn Peterson & Norma Jackson; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday June, 9, 2017, at Spring Hills Memorial Funeral Home, where a celebration of Phyllis’s life will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. with Father Bala Showraiah officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital in loving memory of Phyllis Mable Pulaski.

