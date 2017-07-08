OBITUARY: Randall Roberts Weidman Binford

Randall Binford, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on July 5.

She was born on March 4, 1945 in Palmer, Tenn. She was the daughter of Frederick H.D. Weidman, Jr. and Margaret Elaine Roberts Weidman of Chattanooga and granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Everett B. Roberts of Signal Mountain, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elaine Weidman Bibby. She is survived by her devoted husband, Douglas Binford, beloved daughter Margaret Binford Uribe and husband George and granddaughters Lauren and Charlotte. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth and spouse Dale Burgess, sister Harriett and spouse Charles Gibbs, brother Dr. Frederick H.D. Weidman III and spouse Bernette Weidman, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Randall graduated from the Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga and attended the University of Chattanooga; graduating from Morris Harvey College in Charleston, W.Va., with a degree in Education. She received a Master’s Degree in French from West Virginia University. While in West Virginia she met and married her husband Douglas Baker Binford on April 2, 1966. They celebrated 51 years of marriage and had one devoted daughter, Margaret. Randall taught French at the high school level for ten years and then committed the rest of her life to education through mentoring and volunteer activities for numerous institutions providing educational opportunities to young people. Douglas’ career took them to several cities throughout the years including Charleston, Memphis, Cincinnati, Dallas, Chattanooga, Houston and San Antonio. Because of her love and appreciation for the arts and history she volunteered with numerous organizations, including the Old Glory Chapter of the NSDAR, West Hill’s Women’s Club, The Junior League, Assistance League, numerous book clubs and the National Society of the US Daughters of 1812. Some of her volunteer roles included; Chairwoman for Memphis in May; President of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera; art docent at the Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga; and art docent at the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio. Shortly following their 1996 move to San Antonio, the Binfords purchased their own interior design business. During their 16 years in San Antonio they enjoyed many special friendships and their membership in the Oak Hills Church under Pastor Max Lucado. While living in San Antonio, they welcomed the arrival of their first granddaughter, Lauren Randall Uribe, with much joy, and once second granddaughter, Charlotte Teresa Uribe, was born they decided to make Franklin their permanent home. Randall became “Grandy” to Lauren and Charlotte, a role she considered the most important of her lifetime. The memories created over the past seven years will be forever cherished by her family. Randall enjoyed hours spent with dear friends in bridge, book club, Mah Jongg, and other neighborhood groups. But, when she wasn’t with her family and friends you could find her in her garden or reading a good book. She loved literature covering a wide range of topics and her favorite book was the Bible brought to her by her parents from their travels to the Holy Land.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church 435 Main St. Franklin, Tenn. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. the following day, Friday, July 14, at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Chattanooga Memorial Park, 501 Memorial Dr. Chattanooga, TN 37415.

Mrs. Binford’s love of history was deeply rooted. Randall’s great grandparents purchased and restored the Oaklands Mansion in Murfreesboro, Tenn., in 1912. Randall and her family treasured this historic home and she was very proud of how the home is operating today with school children and guests from across the country visiting regularly. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Historic Oaklands Mansion, 901 N. Maney Ave., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 or online at http://www.oaklandsmansion.org/binfordmemorial/.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com. (615) 377-0775