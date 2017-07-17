OBITUARY: Rita Rae Gathmann

Rita Rae Gathmann, age 71, passed away on July 14, 2017.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where she was in charge of the Flower Fund for over 30 years. Rita was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and Peabody where she received her Master’s in education. She was a member of Old Glory DAR and UDC.

Preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Raymond Gathmann and Bertha Mai Johnson Gathmann; brother, John Gathmann. She is survived by brother, William Gathmann; long time devoted friends, Ann and Carter Conway and Goddaughter, Nan (Richmond) Miller.

Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with visitation 2 hours prior, Rev. Rusty McCown, Rev. Monna Mayhall and Rev. Ann VanDervort officiating. Pall bearers will be Richmond Miller, Wallace Beauchamp, Rev. Charles Grimes, Rev. Burns Rogers, Joe Baugh, Frank Baugh and Amos Baugh. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

