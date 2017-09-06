OBITUARY: Robert Alvin Herbert

Robert Alvin Herbert, age 96, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Sept. 4, 2017.

Mr. Herbert was born in Williamson County, Tenn., to the late Robert C. Herbert and Betty Cary Bostick Herbert.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II who served in Europe. Graduate of Franklin High School class of 1940. He retired from G.P. Rose & Co as the Vice President. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post 22, Franklin, Tenn., and the Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Yvonne Herbert; siblings, William “Bill” Herbert and Mary Porter Burt. He leaves behind his daughter, Betty Cary (Terry D.) Sawyer; siblings, John “Jack” G. Herbert and Jane Cary Grymes; grandchildren, Cary (David) Cherry, Robert C. Herbert (Claire) Sawyer and Sara “Sally” (Hunter) Myatt; great grandchildren, Caroline and Margaret Cherry, Anne Claire and Robert Herbert Sawyer; sister-in- law, Margaret Herbert and many other loving family members.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Christopher Herbert Sawyer, David Cherry, Hunter Myatt, Wilson Herbert, Jr, and Bill Grymes. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Dotson’s Breakfast

Group, Trinity Boys and members of the American Legion Post 22 and the

Lions Club. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United

Methodist Church.

