OBITUARY: Robert “Bobby” A. Hobbs

Robert “Bobby” A. Hobbs, age 54 of LaVergne, Tenn., passed away Oct. 2, 2017.

Mr. Hobbs was born in Savannah, Ga., to the late Leon Hobbs, Jr. and Dolores Garmer Hobbs.

He is survived by his wife of 4 years, Carol Hargrove Hobbs; daughters, Ashley Hobbs and Katie Hobbs; step-children, Terry Chapman, Kim Chapman and Samantha Fly; brothers, Leon (June) Hobbs, III and Jimmy (Beth) Hobbs; sisters, Lynn Hobbs (John) Davis and Kendall Hobbs (Jeff) Adams; four grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral service will be held beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com