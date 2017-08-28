OBITUARY: Robert E. Larson

Robert E. Larson, age 85 of Arrington, Tenn., passed away Aug. 27, 2017.

Mr. Larson was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Founder and Owner of Fiberking Inc., home of Bomber Boats.

Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Allene Larson and sister, Betty Jean

Holloway. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Peggy S. Larson; son, Marcus

(Cindy) Larson; daughter, Sharon (Billy) Lowery; brother, Louis J. Larson; sisters, Frances Underwood and Mary (Richard) Kirk; grandchildren, Tanner and Emory Larson and Matthew (Miranda) Lowery; great-grandchild, Andrew Lowery.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, at Triune

Cemetery, Ward Jones officiating. Memorials may be made to the Williamson

Medical Foundation or the charity of your choice. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

