OBITUARY: Robert John “Rob” Sipos

Robert John “Rob” Sipos, age 46 of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away April 5, 2017.

Mr. Sipos graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. Before his illness, he was part of the construction management team in building Monroe Carell Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by parents, Steve Sipos and Julia Varga. Survived by: wife, Louise Sipos; son, Gabriel Sipos both of Spring Hill, Tenn.; brother, Steven (Jill) Sipos; nephew Benjamin Sipos all of Tinley Park, Ill., and other loving family members. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 6 p.m on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Charlie Weir officiating.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to Gilda’s Club of Nashville.

