OBITUARY: Robert Lynn “Bob” Phillips

Robert Lynn “Bob” Phillips, age 72 of Nolensville, Tenn., passed away on March 10, 2017 at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Winnsboro, La., to the late Fountain and Myrtle Rush Phillips. Mr. Phillips was a member and former elder of New Hope Community Church and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a devoted follower of the Lord who loved to serve others through missions work. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.

Preceded in death by a son, Robert Lynn Phillips Jr; brother, Jimmy Phillips.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Dewanna Phillips; children, Britt (Terri) Phillips, Wendy (Jay) Harrington and Nathan (Lyndsay) Sullivan; siblings, Ronnie (Gloria) Phillips and Vicki Phillips; grandchildren, Cade, Drew and Carly Phillips, Jake and Sophie Harrington, Zoe and Kensi Sullivan.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at New Hope Community Church, pastor Paul Bane officiating. A reception will follow the service. Private interment at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the New Hope Community Church, memo: Bob Phillips Missions Fund.

