OBITUARY: Robert Oakley Tomlin

Robert Oakley Tomlin, age 61 of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away on Oct. 18, 2017.

He was a farmer and a lifelong resident of Williamson County.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Sue Tomlin. He is survived by his father, Logan Oakley Tomlin; brother, Barry Tomlin; sister, Mary Dianne Tomlin; uncle, John Lee Tomlin; aunts, Jean Ann Watkins and Martha Frost; cousin, Josie Davis and numerous other cousins; dogs, Jen & Jack.

A funeral service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Robert Oakley Tomlin Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. on Saturday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

& CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com