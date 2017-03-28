OBITUARY: Ronald “Ron” B. Payne

Ronald “Ron” B. Payne, 80, of Emigrant, Montana, passed away, on Friday, March 24, 2017 at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.

Ron was a longstanding resident of Franklin, Tenn., who retired to Montana in 2011. A Memorial Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Montana.

Ron was born on September 10, 1936, in Greeneville, Tenn. He was the son of Henry and Lucy Payne and brother of Gary Payne. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Ron served in the United States Air Force and received an Honorable Discharge on August 15, 1962.

In 1961, Ron was married to Jo Ann McMillan. This marriage was blessed with two children, Julie and Patti. Ron and Jo Ann resided in Franklin, Tenn. They shared 20 years of marriage.

On May 14, 1983, Ron was married to Carole Richardson Heilman, in Franklin, Tenn. This marriage combined Ron’s daughters, Julie and Patti and Carole’s two sons, Rob and Jim. In 1989 they were further blessed by the addition of Ashlee Rose Heilman-Payne. They resided in Franklin, Tenn., and later moved to Emigrant, Mont. They shared 35 years of marriage.

Ron enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as participating in a good debate. His favorite pastime was looking at the beautiful snow-capped Rocky Mountains and Yellowstone River, which were right outside his front door in Emigrant, Mont.

Blessed be his memory.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carole Payne of Emigrant, Mont.; Children: Julie Payne, Patti Payne Heckman and her husband Kenny Heckman, and their children Elissa and Johnny Heckman of Franklin, Tenn., Ashlee Rose Heilman-Payne, Jim Heilman, Rob Heilman and his wife Jackie Heilman, of Livingston, Mont.; and brother Gary Payne of Greeneville, Tenn.

Online condolences may be shared at franzen-davis.com.