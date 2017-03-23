OBITUARY: Ronda Elise Wilkinson Skinner

Ronda Elise Wilkinson Skinner, age 70, of Spring Hill, Tenn., and formerly of Williamson County for many years passed away March 21, 2017.

Ronda was a Technician at NHC and Harpeth Terrace. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Geraldine Wilkinson. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jimmy Skinner; son, James (Sabrina) Skinner, Jr; daughter, Patsy (Brad) Skinner Welch; grandchildren, Bradley and Madiline Welch and Emily and Katelynn Skinner; brothers, Richard Wilkinson and Carl Spain; sister, Deborah Jean; Aunt, Reba Nelson and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, with Pastor Jeff Hollingshead officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers, Jimmy Beard, Johnny Beard, Jimmy Kergan, Richie Skinner, Frank Drewry, Taylor Poyner and Bradley Welch . Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service Friday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064. 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com