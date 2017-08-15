OBITUARY: Ronnie C. Hawkins, Sr.

Ronnie C. Hawkins, Sr., age 77, of Brentwood, Tenn., formerly of Panama City, Fla., has passed away.

He was born in Panama City, Fla., to the late John Henry and Christine Lynn

Hawkins. Ronnie did many things through his life including, industrial sales,

welding and worked in the automotive industry.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Reese Hawkins; sister, Ruth Hawkins Harris and brother in-law, Ronnie Pepper. Survived by his son, Ronnie C. (Angela) Hawkins, Jr. of Brentwood, Tenn.; brother, Homer Hawkins of Pensacola, Fla.; sister, Johnell Pepper of Roseboro, N.C.; grandchildren, Adam (Rebeccah) Hawkins, Lindsy Hawkins, Caleb Hawkins and Jacob Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Mason Friesen, Madison Friesen, Ensley Hawkins, Finn McIntyer and Aria Hawkins.

Graveside service will be held beginning at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Dr. Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or at www.patsummitt.org.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com