OBITUARY: Rosalyn “Roz” Ann Fleury

Rosalyn “Roz” Ann Fleury, age 77 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away April 28, 2017.

She received her nursing degree from New York State University at Canton and in 1976 obtained her state license in Tennessee. Rosalyn retired from Williamson Medical Center after 25 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dot Russell; husband, Mark R. Whittin; sister in-law, Betty Russell. Survived by her husband of 13 years, Ronald Fleury; sons: Jeffrey S. Whittin, Cristopher (Sarah) Whittin and Brent E. Whittin; brothers: George (Norma) Russell and Gerald “Buzzy” Russell; grandchildren: Dylan R. Whittin, Dustin C. Whittin, Tyler J. Whittin, Ethan R. Whittin and Stephanie Whittin.

Memorial service will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 with visitation two hours prior at Church of the Good Shepherd, 1420 Wilson Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027. The Rev. Randall Dunnavant officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd in Rosalyn’s memory.

