OBITUARY: Rose Mae Brown Bennett

Rose Mae Brown Bennett, age 86, of Arrington, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Sunday November 5, 2017.

She was born in Putnam County, Tennessee. Rose, along with her husband Gene, owned and operated Edison Vacuum in Nashville, Tennessee for over 55 years and also Roseland Farm in Arrington, Tennessee. She was a member of the Nolensville First Baptist Church where she taught children’s Sunday school for many years. She was a past worthy matron of Rock City Eastern Star and a very loyal fan of the football program at the University of Tennessee.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Alfred Brown and Loela Brown and brother, Rev. Harold Brown. Survived by her husband of 69 years, Gene Bennett, of Arrington, Tennessee, daughter, Cathy (Richard) Amonette of Arrington, Tennessee, grandchildren, Dr. Austin (Kate) Amonette, Blythe Rose (Derek) Sands, Jess (Lori) Amonette, Sky (Justin) Tate, great grandchildren, Ariel Rose(Josh) Birdwell, Carter Batsuk, Clare, Jess Jr., and Brooke Amonette, Walker, Carson, Lilyrose, and Hadley Tate, and Scarlett Tate who will be arriving soon, and great-great granddaughter, Briar Rose Birdwell. She leaves behind faithful family pets, Mimi and Jody.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday November 7, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN.

Services will be conducted on Wednesday November 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Williamson Memorial with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Pastors Mike Smith and James Miller will officiate. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Serving as Pallbearers will be Bill Bennett, Frank Bennett, Ernest Bennett III, Dr. Donnie Headrick, Grady Yates, Roy Yates, Jess Amonette, Sr. Charles Pike, Joel Goodwin. Honorary Pallbearers are Betty Hughes, Linda Martin, Shelia Yates, Shirley Yates, Carol Yates, Lorrie Slaughter, Gina Bennett, Lynda Hatcher, Rita Nye, Elizabeth Currey and Kricket Tankersley.

Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home or the Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue of Nashville.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family with the service. 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064, 615-794-2289.

