OBITUARY: Roy Clayton “Clay” Wood, Jr.

Roy Clayton “Clay” Wood, Jr., age 51, of Thompson Station, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017.

He was a member of Thompson Station Church and served on the Safety Team.

Survived by wife of 27 years, Andrea Seely Wood; daughter, Caroline Wood, parents, Roy C. and Sydra J. Wood; sisters, Amanda (Rich) Hailey and Mollie Wood (Marc) Whitman; and beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Tom McCoy officiating.

Interment Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to lilysgarden.org or Lily’s Garden, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, 2525 West End Ave,. Suite 450, Nashville, TN 37203. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486- 0059 www.springhill-memorial.com