OBITUARY: Rozanne Thomason Kinnie

Rozanne Thomason Kinnie, age 70, passed away on April 23, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Kathleen Thomason. Survived by her husband of 30 years, John Kinnie; sons, Cris (Sharon) Perkins and Erin Perkins; daughter, Robyn Perkins; sister, Janet (David) Ladds; grandchildren, Katie, Nick and Jacob Perkins, Brady and Ellie Richard; cousin, John (Sharon) Thomason.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., with Dennis Makins, Steve Meeks and Phillip Johnson officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday April 24, 2017, and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the service at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Erin Perkins, Dean Schnakenberg, Colton Sanders, Cris Perkins, Nick Perkins, Pete Richard and Jeff Nichols.

Memorials may be made to the Women’s Honduras Mission in care of Berrys Chapel Church of Christ.

