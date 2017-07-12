OBITUARY: Ruby King Johnson

Ruby King Johnson, age 85 of Centerville, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Ruby was born in Williamson Co., Tenn., daughter of the late Hillard and Eldee King.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Wampus” Johnson and brother, Raymond King.

Survivors include her children, Joan (Jim) White, Paulette Edwards and Tommy (Tresa) Edwards; siblings, James King of Nashville, Tenn,, Linda Dixon of Centerville, Tenn., and Larry King of Leiper’s Fork, Tenn.; Four grandchildren, Westley (Suzie) White, Jennifer (Andy) Sutton, Chad White and Sean Floyd; Five great grandchildren, Liam Miles, Drew Sutton, Katie Sutton, Emma Floyd and Mason Floyd.

A graveside service will be held at Sparkman Cemetery on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 2 p.m. with Mark McFarlin officiating.

Pallbearers will be Chad White, Wes White, John Edwards, Sean Floyd, John Dixon, William Dixon and Paul King.

Memorials may take the form of donations to the Pat Summitt Foundation in loving memory of Ruby King Johnson.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794- 2289.

