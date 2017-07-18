OBITUARY: Russell Richard Reed; owner of Reed’s Produce

Russell Richard Reed, age 68 of Thompson Station, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Leon Reed.

Mr. Reed graduated from Franklin High School, was the owner of Reed’s Produce & Garden Center and a longtime member of the Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Betty Ann Reed; mother Willie Bell Rittenberry; sons, Tracy Reed and Jody Reed; brothers, Harry (Carolyn) Reed, Carl (Ruby) Reed and Jackie (Wilma) Reed; sisters, Lillie (Harold) Gordon and Gail Williams; 2 grandchildren, Jesse Reed and Brent (Cheyenne) Reed.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a celebration of Russell’s life will be conducted on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Brother Gary Fewell officiating.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Reed, Brent Reed, Carl Reed, Jackie Reed, Harry Reed, Steve Wells and Eddie House. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene and brother-in- law, Harold Gordon.

Memorials may be made to Jones Chapel Church of the Nazarene in loving memory of Russell Richard Reed.