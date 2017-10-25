OBITUARY: Ruth Giles Edmondson

Ruth Giles Edmondson, age 84, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Oct. 23, 2017.

Mrs. Edmondson was a member of Nolensville First United Methodist Church and was the first woman serving on the Board of Directors of Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation where she served for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Edmondson; children, Billy (Kathy) Edmondson, Sue (Pat) Whittemore and Carol Anne (Don) DeMumbrum; grandchildren, Kyle Edmondson, Chris Edmondson, John Edmondson, Matt Edmondson, Brittany Whittemore, Brandon Whittemore, Dylan DeMumbrum and Ethan DeMumbrum; great grandson, William Edmondson; sister, Linda Pritchett; brothers, Billy Giles and John Giles.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, Tennessee, by the Rev. Jimmy Hendricks and Dr. Pat Whittemore. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as Active Pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to Nolensville First United Methodist Church.

