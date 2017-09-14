OBITUARY: Sandra “Sandy” Nicole Knight Clayborne

Sandra “Sandy” Nicole Knight Clayborne, age 34 of Goodlettsville, Tenn., passed away Sept. 10, 2017 at her home.

She was a 2002 graduate of Fairview High School. Sandy loved decorating cakes, loved being with her family and friends and loved doing anything she could do for others.

She is survived by her father, Wendell (Gina) Knight; mother, Christy Roberts; brother, Jeremy (Beth) Tygret; sister, Jessica (Shannon) McNeil; grandparents, Olin and Joyce Robinson and Dorothy Jennette; nieces and nephews, Jeremy Jr., John, Autumn, McKenzie, Mason, Ben and other several other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 with visitation two hours prior to the service at First Baptist Church of Pegram, 4548 Sunnyfield Dr. Pegram, TN. Randy Clark will officiate. Pallbearers will be Steve Tygret, Jimmy Tygret, Jeremy Tygret, Shannon McNeil, Brandon Tygret and Richard Crotzer. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Pegram or the American Liver Foudation.

