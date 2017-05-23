OBITUARY: Sarah Josephine Akins Booth

Services for Jo Booth, 84, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017, at Franklin First United Methodist Church — Historic Sanctuary, 143 5th Ave South.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be a friend whose love of poetry is as deep as hers, the Rev. Roger Parker.

Born Dec 22, 1932; Jo was the third of four daughters born to Freeman and Ora Akins. The eldest , Beadie Akins, still lives with the baby sister, Faye Love in Alabama. The other sister, Jewel Winters, preceded Jo to begin her celebration with the Saints.

The Akins lived on the Alabama/Tennessee border during Jo’s youth. When Jo entered the eighth grade, she started to worry about the family “tradition” that girls didn’t need to go to high school. She was very excited to learn she would be allowed to attend. During her time at Lawrence County High School, she was blessed to have a guidance counselor who convinced her that college could be a reality — something she desperately wanted because she loved learning. She said she had two hurdles to overcome: 1) the suspicion that she’d become an educated fool or, WORSE, an atheist and 2) there was NO MONEY. She has often shared with her children that Beadie, with the characteristic generosity she’s shown all her life, stepped in and offered to help. Beadie worked at the shirt factory in Lawrenceburg to help pay Jo’s tuition. With Jo working in the school cafeteria, she was able to attend MTSU. She graduated in the Top Five with a degree in BS Biology with minors in Chemistry and Speech. She always said that Beadie’s name should also be on her BS degree. After teaching for a short while in Georgia, she decided to try a new location. She sent applications to Humboldt, Tenn., Battle Creek, Mich., and Fort Worth, Tex. She was offered the job at Humboldt High School and moved into a boarding room in the home of Mrs. Herman Hughes. Two days later, Mrs. Hughes introduced her to their postman, John Booth. Jo and John were married at the end of the school year, May 17, 1956. Their first son, Doug, was born in 1958. While Doug was still a toddler, Jo attended MTSU for three summers to achieve her Masters degree. (She then said John’s name should have been on THAT degree!) In the fall of 1962, Jo was offered a position to teach Biology at Lambuth College. During that time, Valerie was born. Jo continued teaching there for 32 years and was awarded the Outstanding Faculty Member in 1995. Jo participated in many church and community originations. She was an active member of the Jaycees, Exchangettes, Music Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, United Methodist Women and also helped establish Habitat for Humanity in Maury County. Additionally, she was an ardent supporter of Reelfoot Rural Ministries. She was constantly volunteering — especially in activities involving children. Even after retiring to Middle Tennessee, Jo continued to volunteer at Liberty Elementary and Walnut Grove Elementary where she demonstrated her commitment to the education of youngsters. She also loved working with Meals on Wheels.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband, John. May 17 would have been their 61st wedding anniversary. She is survived by her son, Doug (Beth) and daughter, Valerie. Her greatest earthly delights were her four grandchildren: Allison Booth, Olivia Yancey, John Wilson Booth and Reagan Yancey. She also leaves behind four nephews and a niece and a host of great nieces and nephews.

Jo was an inspiration and role model for countless students, especially the women. But above all, she was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and child of God.