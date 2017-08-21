OBITUARY: Sheila Gail Bennett Bruce

Sheila Gail Bennett Bruce, age 64, of Lebanon, Tenn., formerly of Franklin, Tenn., passed away August 20, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Millard Bennett and Emma Pulley and grandson, Denver Green. Survived by: daughter, Susan Green of Lebanon, Tenn.; sons, Jody (Melissa) Bruce of Columbia, Tenn., and Quincy

Bruce of Lebanon, Tenn.; brother, Barron (Margaret) Bennett; sisters, Phyllis (Larry) Fulcher of Dickson, Tenn., Priscilla (James) Hargrove of Franklin, Tenn., and Patricia “Lulu” (David) Crawford of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Chelsea Bruce, Lillian Bruce, Gavin Bruce and Spencer McClure; great grandchildren, Alexis Green and Charlie Elmore.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug.

23, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating.

Interment Poteete Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Paul Fox, Caleb Elmore, James

Hargrove, Larry Fulcher, David Crawford, Barron Bennett, Cody Osborne and

Rose Fleming. Memorials may be made to the Sheila Bruce Memorial Fund.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON

MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com