OBITUARY: Sherry Denise Smith

Sherry Denise Smith, age 54 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away July 31, 2017.

Employed with Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

Preceded in death by father, Hurtis Smith. Survived by: daughter, Kathryn Ann Baugh of Franklin, Tenn.; mother, Joyce Smith of Hendersonville, N.C.; Alan (Sueanne) Smith of Fayetteville, N.C.; Kathy Smith (Mike) Anderson of Dothan, Ala., and other loving family members.

Memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Father Rusty McCown officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

