OBITUARY: Steven P. Harbaugh

Steven P. Harbaugh of Hendersonville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, July 5 in a Nashville Hospital after a short battle with cancer of the liver.

We will miss him and his wonderful sense of humor. Steve was born on March 17, 1959 in Hutchinson Kan., the son of Herbert and Delores Harbaugh. He was a 1977 graduate of Hutchinson High School. Steven began his music career at Central Jr. High School in Hutchinson continuing at HHS, and Hutchinson Junior College. He was a drummer performing with the Sky Riders Drum and Bugle Corps, Elan (a band from Hutchinson), Dottie West, Tanya Tucker and many years with Billy Dean. He continued to play out locally and he also began another career with Michael’s Motor Co. in Nashville where he became the office manager and had worked for the past 30 years. During his recent battle with cancer, Steve never lost his sense of humor. He was a fighter to the end and loved his family.

Steve leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 19 years, Mary A. Harbaugh; his children, Hayes Harbaugh and his wife Brittnie, Casey Groves and his wife Nicole, and Chasity Lane and Noel Fisher; his grandchildren, Baylor Harbaugh, Sawyer Groves, Grayson and Tatum Lane, Zach, Jonathan, Ashley and Alex Fisher; his brother, Michael Harbaugh and his wife Deeann, their son and daughter Alex and Allison Harbaugh; and his nephew, Jerry Greer and his wife Tracy and their sons Jude and Dylan. Steven is preceded in death by his father, Herbert on July 25, 2008 and mother, Delores on July 4, 2015.

Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Hendersonville Funeral Home, 353 East Main Street, Hendersonville, TN, 37075 and a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beloit Community Orchestra, 1322 N. Mill Street, Beloit, KS, 67420.