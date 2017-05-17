OBITUARY: Summers Paul Lyle III

Summers Paul Lyle III died on May 15, 2017 after a hard fought battle with cancer.

He was 61.

Paul was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on July 24, 1955, to the late Summers Paul Lyle and Goldyn Williams Lyle. After graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School, Paul attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communications in 1976. While in school Paul, caught the “broadcasting” bug. He worked at WIVK and was the station’s first sports director. Eventually, he found his calling selling advertising. Paul moved to Nashville in 1977 and was the general sales manager for WKDF for more than 20 years. Paul’s next adventure was starting his own company, Brentwood Advertising. He solely ran the company and managed several rental properties until his death. There wasn’t a bigger sports fan than Paul Lyle. He loved the Vols, the Titans and continued to cheer on the Brentwood High School Bruins after his daughter graduated. He passed his love for sports and broadcasting onto his only daughter, Courtney Lyle, who chose to pursue a career similar to her father’s. Paul was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nashville, where he served as an usher, a liturgist and was on the property committee.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia McCarthy Lyle, a daughter Courtney Hana Lyle and a stepson Jonathan James McCarthy; his sister Ann Lyle Nickles; and his granddaughter Anna Gaines McCarthy; along with aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Friday, May 19, at 2 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. A reception will follow the service for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Westminster Presbyterian Church Music Ministry, 3900 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37205.