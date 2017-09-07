OBITUARY: Susan Lynn Polston

Susan Lynn Polston, 68, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., passed away on Sept. 6,

2017.

Susan was born in Mt. Kisco, New York, on June 21, 1949. She graduated from College Grove High School and took classes for two years at East Tennessee State University as an art major and continued her education later in life at Volunteer State. She worked as a bookkeeper for her entire career; she enjoyed painting and reading, and in these later years, Sudoku puzzles. She had a passionate love of cats and area sports teams — especially Vandy baseball, the Blue Raiders, the Titans and the Predators.

Susan is survived by daughter Nicole Lucile Gray (Jared), sisters Leigh Crowell

Pettus, Debbie Crowell Carroll (Bill), granddaughter Heather Lauren Gray,

and stepson Walter Polston (Phyllis). Susan is preceded in death by husband

Bruce Polston, parents George Crowell and Billie Cotton Crowell, her grandparents Bill and Lucile Cotton, and her nephew, Seth Pettus.

A memorial service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., in Franklin. Pastor Pam Wells of College Grove United Methodist Church, of which Susan was a life-long member, and Rev. LeNoir Culbertson will officiate. Visitation will be held

from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Inurnment will be held at Triune Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association, the National Kidney Foundation, or the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

