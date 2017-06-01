OBITUARY: Talitha Whitley Williams

Talitha Whitley Williams, age 94 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away June 1, 2017.

Born in Williamson County, Tenn., to the late Green and Myrtle Martin Rainey. She was formerly employed at Ferro Fiberglass and Durango Boot.

Preceded in death by her husband, Earl Andrew Whitley and great-grandchild, Candice Marie Williams.

She is survived by: husband, John Richardson Williams; daughters, Andrea Whitley (Fred) Luther and Sylvia Whitley (Harold) Williams; step-son, John (Janice) Williams; sisters, Mary Dan (Benton) Martin and Barbara Campbell; grandchildren, Angela (Terry) Northcutt, Tim Williams, Leigh Anne (Marcelo) de Melo, Andy Luther and Jessica (Jon) Johnson; ten great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

A special thank you to the NHC Franklin Family and the staff on the sixth floor CCU at Williamson Medical Center for their love and kindness.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and two hours prior to the service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.

