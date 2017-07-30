OBITUARY: Ted Wade Griggs

Ted Wade Griggs, age 69, passed away on July 28, 2017.

He was born in Franklin, Tenn., to the late Johnnie Griggs and America Whidby Griggs. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He enjoyed riding horses with his friends and writing poetry in his spare time. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Griggs was preceded in death by his four siblings: Johnnie Griggs, Audis Griggs, Dorothy Griggs and Herbert Lee Griggs. He leaves behind his two daughters, Chasity and Jennifer Griggs; granddaughters, Kali Griggs and Lorelei Chapman; sisters, Joyce (Carlos) Quick, Gale (Willie) Hay, Lucille (Raymond) Truette and Kinez (Al) Yanone; brother, Dan Griggs; mother of

his children, Connie Sue Ford Griggs; sister-in- laws, Ruth and Marie Griggs; many other nieces, nephews and loving family members.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Stinnett Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Wednesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Brandon Hay, Tommy Kelly,

Raymond Johnson, Spencer Chapman, Wayne Hassell and Greg Musgraves.

Honorary pallbearers will be all of his horse riding friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ted Griggs memorial fund in care of WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289

