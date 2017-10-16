OBITUARY: Terry Alan Elam

Terry Alan Elam, 66, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on Oct. 11, 2017.

Terry started working as a musician when he was 19 years old and remained

in the music industry in artist management. He is preceded in death by his

father, Earl Elam. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Elam; daughter, Erica Elam; sons, Brett Elam, Matthew (Jordan) Elam and Scott Elam; mother, Helen Horne; brother, Robert (Debra) Elam; and grandchildren, George, Charles, Annie, and Mary Virginia Elam.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please

consider making a donation to the Terry Elam IEBA Scholarship at Belmont

University. Checks can be made to Belmont University with “Terry Elam

Scholarship” in the memo.

