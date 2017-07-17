OBITUARY: Terry Wayne Huntsman

Mr. Terry Wayne Huntsman , age 52 of Goodlettsville, Tenn., formerly of Portland, passed away Friday, July 14, 2017 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Mr. Huntsman was born April 9, 1965 in Portland, Tenn.

Mr. Huntsman is survived by two sons, Nick and Wesley Huntsman both of Goodlettsville, Tenn., brother, Bill Huntsman of Portland, Tenn., sister, Rowena Huntsman of Portland, Tenn., mother, Ruth Huntsman of Portland, Tenn., and special friends and caretakers, Robin and Joey Farough of Goodlettsville, Tenn.

Mr. Huntsman was preceded in death by his father, William “Pete” Huntsman and a brother, Glenn Huntsman. Terry worked for the city of Portland as a water treatment pre-coordinator for several years.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland, Tenn. Burial will follow at Old Brush Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at Gilbert Funeral Home. Online condolences can now be made at Gilbertfuneral.com.